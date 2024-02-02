Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Farmers in Brussels today have started their own "Maidan Revolution"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
132 views
Published a day ago

The farmers in Brussels today have started their own "Maidan revolution", don't worry at the moment they haven't burn people alive of terrorised the leftist opposition like in Ukraine in 2014. But all "civilised countries" should show the same support, maybe even send the farmers some Javelins and Bayraktars.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket