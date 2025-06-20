BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE US AMBASSADOR TO THE UN 🌐 JUST HAD AN ACCIDENTAL MOMENT OF TRUTH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
267 views • 15 hours ago

The U.S. ambassador to the UN just had an accidental moment of truth by saying Israel has spread 'chaos, terror and suffering' throughout the Middle East, when she meant Iran.  T.me/TheWesternChauvinist12


Source: https://t.me/thewesternchauvinist12/11?single=True


Welcome to the American Foreign Service Association's Ambassador Tracker. Here, AFSA presents an up-to-date overview of the status of Ambassador and senior-level foreign affairs nominations and confirmations. Our data includes the numbers on nominated and confirmed U.S. Ambassadors abroad, as well as other senior positions in the Foreign Service and related agencies. We also house historical data for previous administrations and important resources for understanding the process of nominating and confirming key positions in American diplomacy.

Whether you're an aspiring diplomat, a curious academic, or a journalist keen on understanding the current landscape of American ambassadors, our tracker offers valuable data and insights into the diplomats shaping U.S. foreign policy. Dive into the numbers and trends to gain a deeper understanding of the state of American diplomacy today.


https://afsa.org/list-ambassadorial-appointments

iranisraelworld war 3us ambassador to the unaccidental moment of truth
