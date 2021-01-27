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MustangMedic - Capitol 27 Jan 2021 Cryptic Movements
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402 views • January 28, 2021
A copy of the live feed from MustangMedic during the early hours of 27 January 2021 within the Capitol. Buses, vans, police and a bunch of people are on the move with no confirmed reason so far.
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