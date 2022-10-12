The Evil Will Always Be Exposed!

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When the Feds started printing money in excess, our economy weakened. It almost feels like there is a force to destroy our great country.
Joseph Land shares his thoughts on the evil happening today and how very soon we will see God’s work exposing it.
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