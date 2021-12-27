PART 1: INNOCENCE LOST IN THE SHAMEFUL SHADOWS: THE POWERFUL, POLITICIANS, HOLLYWOOD

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
This is the interview that changed my life. Unfortunately it has been scrubbed from the internet. I am replaying this powerful interview because it may be one of the most important ones you will ever see. It changed my life, it could just change yours and the world.
The original show description:
Part 1: Child Pedophilia and Satanic Abuse Survivor joins the program to give detail accounts of what actually happens in the shameful shadows. He describes his interaction with the powerful elite, politicians, and the hollywood rich and famous. The dots between the Pizzagate activities, symbols, and the Wikileak emails are connected for listeners. Very young children are victims every day in the shameful shadows, innocence lost.
WARNING: This material is for mature audiences only.
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Members of SarahWestall.tv and Ebener can see my full Mind Control presentation - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
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Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Family Drama" by Oleksii Abramovych, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, list