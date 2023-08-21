Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. C.R. Stewart





August 19, 2023





Born in Newport Beach, California, C. R. Stewart has 20 years of experience in writing fiction, non-fiction and movie screenplays. He is a prolific writer, producer, creativity specialist, international consultant and prominent speaker.





Founder of the prestigious Devonfield, a comprehensive company dedicated to the highest quality in film production, publishing and education, Chad’s areas of expertise are writing, film and media production, global strategy, and international marketing. He received a Bachelor of Arts in British Literature and European History from Brown University; earned an M.B.A. from Boston College; and is pursuing a Master of Science in Advanced Management and a PhD in Technology and Strategy at Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management, Claremont Graduate University.





Now based in San Diego, C.R. Stewart is a strong supporter of education and the arts and is an adjunct professor at Fermanian School of Business, Point Loma Nazarene University; and is Past President of the Board of Directors of the San Diego Ballet. Chad enjoys writing, world travel, reading, riding, swimming, sailing, tennis, and the Arts.





Learn more about Chad and his books here: https://www.britfield.com/





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v39fp11-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-c.-r.-stewart.html