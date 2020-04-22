2020 Virus 38 | Ep.31 | The plandemic is a distraction, the real problem is the PARASITES | Adrian

#Adrian #zionist #geoPolitics #coronavirusIn this episode we will take a much higher view of current events from the view of a former Colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence Service.The video to watch is here:EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is realTo quote from Inessa S whose channel has the video:"They" think that you're so medicated, fluoridated and distracted with meaningless entertainment that you can't connect the dots?!. ... In this outtake, a former Colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence service states that the current Coronavirus pandemic (or lack of?) is serving 4 main purposes:1) Depopulation initiative2) Political control over the remaining population3) Deflation of the current financial bubble4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitorsLET me know if you want me to do another video and read the subtitles out to you.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:--