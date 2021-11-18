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PROPHETIC UPDATES: LA PALMA, ECONOMIC FAILS, DOMESTIC MILITARIZATION & BOMBS
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205 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION] Please like these videos for a wider reach.
https://the-masters-voice.com
LA PALMA - Here is exactly what the Lord said: "There will be continuous eruptions from the La Palma volcano. It will not go into an inactive state as experts say but will continue to explode. There will VOLCANIC EXTRUSIONS OF ROCK, so 'fingers of magma' expanding out of the volcano into the sea. The Lord says he is 'doing work' under the earth- the first thing that came to mind is Hell enlarging herself from beneath, awaiting her reward of sinners who refuse to repent and change.
REV. 8:8- A great mountain burning with fire will be thrown FROM ABOVE, into the sea.
EARTHQUAKES IN AMERICA- It will go beyond the minor to the major, there will be loss of life and the media will exult in these tragedies like vultures.
DOMESTIC BOMBING CAMPAIGN- A campaign is something that is carefully worked on, put together and PLANNED. Bombs will be used to terrorize and destabilize the country as well be a pretext to put the military on the streets and keep them there. The Lord said the bombs are paid for by high ranking members of U.S. society who want to militarize U.S. society and get everyone used to living under the direct control of soldiers all the time.
ECONOMIC DOWNTURN: Shortages of essential services and basic goods [sugar, flour, oil, MEAT] is coming. Price hikes, slumps in production and manufacture, and HOMELESSNESS are going to be the big indicators that the U.S.A. is in decline.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION] Please like these videos for a wider reach.
https://the-masters-voice.com
LA PALMA - Here is exactly what the Lord said: "There will be continuous eruptions from the La Palma volcano. It will not go into an inactive state as experts say but will continue to explode. There will VOLCANIC EXTRUSIONS OF ROCK, so 'fingers of magma' expanding out of the volcano into the sea. The Lord says he is 'doing work' under the earth- the first thing that came to mind is Hell enlarging herself from beneath, awaiting her reward of sinners who refuse to repent and change.
REV. 8:8- A great mountain burning with fire will be thrown FROM ABOVE, into the sea.
EARTHQUAKES IN AMERICA- It will go beyond the minor to the major, there will be loss of life and the media will exult in these tragedies like vultures.
DOMESTIC BOMBING CAMPAIGN- A campaign is something that is carefully worked on, put together and PLANNED. Bombs will be used to terrorize and destabilize the country as well be a pretext to put the military on the streets and keep them there. The Lord said the bombs are paid for by high ranking members of U.S. society who want to militarize U.S. society and get everyone used to living under the direct control of soldiers all the time.
ECONOMIC DOWNTURN: Shortages of essential services and basic goods [sugar, flour, oil, MEAT] is coming. Price hikes, slumps in production and manufacture, and HOMELESSNESS are going to be the big indicators that the U.S.A. is in decline.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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