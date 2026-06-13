What must I do to be saved?

FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jesus is Lord





In Acts 16:31, Paul and Silas stated to the prison keeper: And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.





We must believe who Christ is: our great God and our Savior in Titus 2:13. He’s the Creator according to Colossians 1:15-17, our Lord, God and Master. We must obey Him and His holy written word through faith in Him so that we be born again according to 1 Peter 1:23.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]