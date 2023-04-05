Silent War Ep. 6308: Final Censorship, DOLLAR DEATH & BANKRUNS - THE SYSTEM IS COLLAPSING.

💵 Please support our sponsors:





The Great Awakening Books:

40% Off Until Supplies Are Gone

Https://TheGreatAwakeningBooks.com





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans









In this episode of The Silent War.

Army Recruitment Ad Completely Destroyed by "the n0ticing".





CDC Research Team Members Fell Ill Studying Toxic Ohio Derailment, Agency Confirms.





Trump Supporter Found Guilty, Faces Ten Years In Prison For 2016 Anti-Hillary Meme.





The Democrat Party Reportedly Received Half Its Donations from Unemployed Americans, Many Are Elderly Voters Whose Identities May Have Been Stolen – Where’s the Money Really Coming From?





Censorship is about to go total. And we may all feel alone - we are not.

French Woman Faces $13,000 Fine For Facebook Post Calling President Macron "Filth."





Federal Judge Blocks Tennessee Law Banning Drag Shows With Minors Present.





Another Loss for the US: Japan Breaks with Western Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap.





End of the Dollar: India Uses Rupees Rather Than US Dollars for International Trade – 18 Countries Agree to Trade in INR.





Credit Suisse Chairman Tells Angry Shareholders: "I Am Truly Sorry."





Current Banking Crisis "Is Not Over Yet" - Jamie Dimon Warns Of "Repurcussions For Years To Come."





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Makes Florida A Permitless Carry State.





CCP Dissident Miles Guo's MAJOR Warnings About China’s Military Come True.





💵 Please support our sponsors:





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.