Behold a Pale Horse is a very prophetic book. Bill Cooper, a former US Naval Intelligence Briefing Team member, reveals information about steps being taken to create a New World Order before he was assassinated by state troopers on his own property:

One of the central themes in “Behold a Pale Horse” is the idea of population control and the alleged extermination of people by powerful elites. Cooper suggests that a secretive group, often referred to as the “New World Order” or “Illuminati,” is orchestrating a plan to reduce the global population in order to maintain control over the world.

Another aspect of population control discussed in the book is the alleged use of engineered diseases. Cooper asserts that diseases such as HIV/AIDS were intentionally created and released as a means to depopulate certain groups, particularly minorities and marginalized populations.



PDF BOOK: https://mega.nz/file/DFYDDRaZ#NRhYNpzhpfiO0EofRJf_mgvPYftTlREGflOOND4OfT8















