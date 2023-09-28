Be Hard To Exterminate

***Oops...got distracted by the oven...that guy at the sawmill with the step-counting smartwatch told me at lunch that we'd already taken 8900 steps. Activity level makes burning calories easier, and makes it harder to "over eat". Resilience is a key aspect to successful resistance. Make your body more resilient and thereby better geared to endure exertion, stress, fatigue, deprivations and difficulties by improving your fitness. Interval training and other forms of high intensity exercise toughen up both body and mind. Proper diet assures proper nutrition and monitoring caloric intake paves the way to losing fat-weight. Get started today-action now could pay huge dividends later. LISTEN TO LT COL STEVEN MURRAY AMAP: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/

