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TUCKER CARLSON 3/24/2021 FULL SHOW
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90 views • March 25, 2021
2 UNITED STATES SENATORS JUST ANNOUNCED THEY WILL VIOLATE U.S. LAW! AHHH, SO WHAT ELSE IS NEW? WATCH THE REST OF THE 38 MINUTES OF THE MOST HONEST ISSUES SHOW ON THE TUBE TO FIND OUT. OH YES, PLEASE SHARE FOR THE EDIFICATION AND ENLIGHTENMENT OF ANY CNN, MSNBC AND OTHER FAKE NEWS WATCHERS IN YOUR ORBIT! HOW TO ID THEM? THEY DROOL A LOT!
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