🇰🇪 Over Two Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Expire As Kenyans Remain Hesitant To Get The Jab
Over two million covid 19 vaccine doses have expired as Kenyans remain hesitant to roll up their sleeves and get the jab. The ministry of health says daily vaccinations have dipped from 200,000 to around 7,000 a day. The problem cuts across the east Africa region, with an estimated 40 million covid doses at risk of expiry, due to vaccine apathy from the masses.
🔗 Credit Citizen TV Kenya
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GbqZRIJEoBY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.