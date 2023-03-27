Create New Account
🇰🇪 Over Two Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Expire As Kenyans Remain Hesitant To Get The Jab
Over two million covid 19 vaccine doses have expired as Kenyans remain hesitant to roll up their sleeves and get the jab. The ministry of health says daily vaccinations have dipped from 200,000 to around 7,000 a day. The problem cuts across the east Africa region, with an estimated 40 million covid doses at risk of expiry, due to vaccine apathy from the masses.


🔗 Credit Citizen TV Kenya


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GbqZRIJEoBY

