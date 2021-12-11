© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRUTH IS TOO SHOCKING TO TELL.
Follow
12
Share
Report
5228 views • December 11, 2021
The Vaccine Agenda has been exposed for it's danger to humanity.
The Deaths and; bad reactions from the Covid Vaccine are growing all over the world.
Yet our Governments continue to vaccinate and now are to bring in forced, mandatory vaccines and; compulsory Covid Passports.
As their direction to Tyranny and; Fascist rule becomes clearer we are now looking at the 70 Royal Families and; wondering if this is their agenda. The Agenda to control the world with a Global government which vaccinates every person on the planet to damage their brains, inject micro electronics and; turn us into TransHuman slaves.
The Deaths and; bad reactions from the Covid Vaccine are growing all over the world.
Yet our Governments continue to vaccinate and now are to bring in forced, mandatory vaccines and; compulsory Covid Passports.
As their direction to Tyranny and; Fascist rule becomes clearer we are now looking at the 70 Royal Families and; wondering if this is their agenda. The Agenda to control the world with a Global government which vaccinates every person on the planet to damage their brains, inject micro electronics and; turn us into TransHuman slaves.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.