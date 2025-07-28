BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Rid of Auditors!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
29 views • 2 days ago

we have a lot of clients who are being criminally harassed by a whole bunch of auditors and people who call themselves special case managers. there is nothing special about any of them. their titles don't mean anything because they are not cops they are not deputies they are not judges they are not lawyers they are nothing and they are nobody. the Canada Revenue Agency will continue to take as much money from you as you allow them to give to you. the auditor in Canada has positively no authority of any kind and as soon as you let them know that they have to leave your property, they must go. if an auditor shows up unannounced simply call 911 and tell them that you have an intruder. do not give these people any of your courtesy or your time they don't deserve it. if you want to get rid of an auditor contact me right away.


#servicedog #Alberta #income #incometax #corporatetax #canadapolitics #canadapolitics #Calgary #yyc

moneytaxesdebts
