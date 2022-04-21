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Greg Reese: The Megadeath Intellectuals of 'The Great Reset'! [20.04.2022]
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202 views • April 21, 2022
Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum was built upon the ideas of world government, depopulation, and thermonuclear war. Research: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb/
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
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[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
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Greg Reese - 85,630 views · Apr 20, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6260115cd905881a861e14a1
https://banned.video/watch?id=6260115cd905881a861e14a1
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
--
Greg Reese - 85,630 views · Apr 20, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6260115cd905881a861e14a1
https://banned.video/watch?id=6260115cd905881a861e14a1
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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