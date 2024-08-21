Insider: Alex Soros Has Secret 'Back Door' Access To 23K Voting Machines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alex Soros and the Open Society Foundation has secret back door access to 23,000 electronic voting machines in the United States according to a hacker who was shocked how easy it was to hack into the voting machines and program them to flip votes.
According to the hacker, the machines set to be used in the November presidential election have numerous vulnerabilities which are so outrageous they appear to be features rather than flaws, and they all lead back to the Soros family and their self-declared interest in US elections.
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/