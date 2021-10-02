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Jesus is the Cornerstone of Life Itself!
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41 views • October 02, 2021
The cornerstone is what we need to build our life on. The majority of the world rejects what Jesus said, because they are too busy building their house on sand. When the storm comes it will be washed away.
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For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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