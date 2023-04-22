https://gettr.com/post/p2f1l97b9d5
If Elliott Broidy had been successful in all this, he would have been paid around $75 million. Pras Michél took $100 million from Jho Low and his dirty 1MDB financial scandal
money.
如果Elliott Broidy取得成功，他将获得约7500万美元的报酬。Pras Michél从Jho Low和他肮脏的1MDB中拿了1亿美元的钱。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.