Customs & Border Patrol Agents Fire Rubber Bullets on Migrants, @ Rio Grande in El Paso

Customs and Border Patrol agents fire rubber bullets on migrants as migrants retreat on the north bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas.
Border Patrol agents fired pepper balls at a group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S. CBP says a thrown rock injured one agent, & another was assaulted with a flagpole.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.