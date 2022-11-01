Customs & Border Patrol Agents Fire Rubber Bullets on Migrants, @ Rio Grande in El Paso

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Customs and Border Patrol agents fire rubber bullets on migrants as migrants retreat on the north bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas.
Border Patrol agents fired pepper balls at a group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S. CBP says a thrown rock injured one agent, & another was assaulted with a flagpole.