© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
22 days in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT in a New Zealand quarantine centre
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • July 16, 2021
A woman, Mary Jane Newman, returning to New Zealand was kept in solitary confinement and treated like a leper in a Managed Isolation Quarantine facility (MIQ)
Mirrored from an interview by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8ocDKEFsUY
Mirrored from an interview by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8ocDKEFsUY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.