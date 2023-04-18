Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk interview with Tucker Carlson - all 4 parts
71 views
channel image
pacsteam.org
Published 15 hours ago |

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


INTRO: Tucker: AI is complex enough that it’s easy to misrepresent


1) If you don’t care about censorship, you don’t need a lot of people running Twitter: Elon Musk


2) Elon Musk: The degree to which government agencies had full access to everything happening on Twitter blew my mind


3) Elon Musk: I want a ‘maximum truth-seeking AI’


4) Elon Musk believes AI could ‘take over’ and start making decisions


Tucker Carlson's homepage: https://tuckercarlson.com/


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket