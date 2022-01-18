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The Subscription Lifestyle is DESTROYING Our Traditions
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11 views • January 18, 2022
The Blaze.
America is quickly moving towards a subscription model for all aspects of our daily life. We no longer value anything in the way previous generations did because everything is being commodified and is meant to be replaced once a newer version comes out. Elijah and Sydney, joined by Isabella Riley and John Doyle, discuss the effect this conditioning is already having on society.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvCrQaSdhyw
America is quickly moving towards a subscription model for all aspects of our daily life. We no longer value anything in the way previous generations did because everything is being commodified and is meant to be replaced once a newer version comes out. Elijah and Sydney, joined by Isabella Riley and John Doyle, discuss the effect this conditioning is already having on society.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvCrQaSdhyw
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