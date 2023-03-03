Col. MacGregor: Ukraine has been DESTROYED and there's nothing left | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Ukrainian president Zelensky just admitted that American troops will be needed to keep Ukraine from total collapse. At the same time NATO announces Ukraine will become a member of the alliance before too long. This is a non-starter for Russian President Putin. Colonel Douglas MacGregor joins Redacted host Clayton Morris for the very latest developments.

Mirrored - Redacted



