Col. MacGregor: Ukraine has been DESTROYED and there's nothing left | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday |
Ukrainian president Zelensky just admitted that American troops will be needed to keep Ukraine from total collapse. At the same time NATO announces Ukraine will become a member of the alliance before too long. This is a non-starter for Russian President Putin. Colonel Douglas MacGregor joins Redacted host Clayton Morris for the very latest developments.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
ukraineredactedcolonel douglas macgregor

