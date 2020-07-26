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Israelights, the interviews: Ido from Mayan shel Dvash (A Spring of Honey)
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15 views • July 26, 2020
Ido is a wealth of knowledge in beekeeping and agriculture. Bees are amazing little creatures and without them we wouldn't have honey or pollinated crops such as most fruits and vegetables. So he's doing his part in making sure they stay around for the long term. His raw honey is divine and if you are in Israel you can contact him to make an order. Contact me though nettlesandpins.com and we'll get you connected.
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