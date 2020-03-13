BBC Censors Anti 5G Campaigners

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Banned video on 5G Rezotone Shield can be found at https://www.bitchute.com/video/0r2WH8...
BBC News article: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology...
For more info on 5G and for discounts on meters, protective clothing, paint etc go to www.5gawareness.com
My back up Bitchute channel is www.bitchute.com/channel/5gawareness