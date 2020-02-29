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Hagia Sophia Hymns. Ακούστε την ΑγιάΣοφιά! Μια Μοναδική Ηχογράφη Βυζαντινών Ύμνων.
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46 views • February 29, 2020
Έτσι θα ακούγατε τη δοξολογία αν ήσασταν μέσα στην Αγιά Σοφιά! Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia is the first vocal album in the world to be recorded entirely in live virtual acoustics. It brings together art history, music history, performance, and technology to re-create medieval sacred sound in the cathedral of Hagia Sophia as an aural virtual reality.
With a stunning reverberation time of over 11 seconds, the acoustics of Hagia Sophia were measured and analyzed, and auralized in real-time on Cappella Romana’s performance by the Icons of Sound team at Stanford University (iconsofsound.stanford.edu).
With a stunning reverberation time of over 11 seconds, the acoustics of Hagia Sophia were measured and analyzed, and auralized in real-time on Cappella Romana’s performance by the Icons of Sound team at Stanford University (iconsofsound.stanford.edu).
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