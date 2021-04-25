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These Injections Cause Severe Allergies, Cancer, Heart Disease, Kidney Disease and Death!
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82 views • April 25, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Have you ever been diagnosed with any illness? Then you were most poisoned! Of course, no one will tell you that, because they want you to believe it's all genetic, so you keep taking their pills for the rest of your life. But you can now purge decades of toxins they injected you with and reverse the damage they caused you, once and for all! Start now before it's too late! https://mealbetix.com
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