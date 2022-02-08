(THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes) Part 5 of 6: The Unified Field and Energy

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Here is a chapter from the eye-opening film THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes.

THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes brings viewers behind the scenes with the people and innovations that have the power to transform life for everyone. Follow a journey across the globe investigating the most promising solutions in energy, health, consciousness, and non-coercive self-organizing while unpacking the underlying science, principles, and strategies that make them possible. This film reveals compelling evidence that illustrates a new paradigm of science that Einstein was seeking, unveiling for the viewer an emerging coherent theory of the “Unified Field” and all that it implies - inspiring trans-political, grass roots, and decentralized solutions. Viewers will also learn about practical tools for reclaiming authority over our lives. From new sources of energy to breakthrough health cures, THRIVE II provides the insights and resources needed to take the next steps in accessing and supporting the solutions that can truly create a world that works for everyone.