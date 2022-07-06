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Lee Merritt, MD, Maintaining Medical Freedom
Orthopedic surgeon Lee Merritt, MD, began her medical career at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on house calls. Since, Dr. Merritt has taken a stand for honoring her oath to do no harm. She has been very outspoken when it comes to shining the light on the falsification of the latest virus. Dr. Merritt will share the science and help us understand the importance of our medical freedoms.
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