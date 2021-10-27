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Biden slips and admits to kids what he likes to do with the media | National Report on Newsmax
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264 views • October 27, 2021
Newsmax's National Report panel reacts to a clip of President Joe Biden speaking to elementary school children about the press asking him questions. - via National Report with Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax
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