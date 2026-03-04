AI, “Denny” Hastert, Pedocracy, Movies, Cloning, Opus Dei, Craig Sawyer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #269: 03 March 2026
Topic list:
* AI! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!
* “GOOGLE IT”
* Minister-ette of Parliament “Jo” Cox was stabbed, shot, run over and COVID’ed and she’s VERY unhappy.
* Did you know...? —that “Denny” Hastert, the longest-running Reptilican “Speaker of the House, liked to fuck little boys with impunity?
* How “secular governments” PROTECT child-raping Catholic clergy.
* The Zeck wants to know if any of his USMA classmates can confirm that there are crazed Christian zealots behind President Penis ushering in Armageddon.
* “DISGRACED CONSERVITARD MAYORETTE CAUGHT IN HOT POOL PARTY! HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!!!”
* Misty Roberts vs. Ed Murray
* Johnny quickly reviews the 1988 comedy A Fish Called Wanda
* “Mission Impossible: Final-Dead-Reckoning” AI! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE—AT THE HANDS OF AT LEAST *FOUR* ASS-KICKING WOMEN!!!
* Thomas Cruise Mapother Orsini No. 4 and his Catholic Luciferian wives.
* Captain America: Winter Soldier shows the JESUIT Machine bragging about AI 15 years ago.
* Dolly the cloned sheep.
* “Shaking My Head Productions”: “Erika Kirk is a clone!!!”
* Sex Trafficking survivor Anneke Lucas is a gate-keeper for...guess who.
* “Lock Her Up!!!”
* Opus Dei
* Craig Sawyer: how to resurrect yourself from a blackmailed past.
