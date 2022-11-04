Create New Account
HOW THEY CORRUPTED THE SYSTEM - DAVID MARTIN
Patriots on Fire
Published 19 days ago

www.TheRedPillExpo.com

I'm gonna dive into the roots of how you can corrupt a system, and then I'm gonna talk about the SOLUTIONS... Make sure that you come, make sure you bring an open mind! And you should be asking yourself why on earth would this diagram be sitting framed in a boardroom in Salt Lake City?
So I'm looking forward to seeing you at The Red Pill Expo, November 12th and 13 in Salt Lake City.

david martinred pill exposalt lake ckity

