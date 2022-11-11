Create New Account
Another Stolen Election - Dr. Paul Craig Roberts
The Power Hour
Published 18 days ago |

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts joins The Power Hour to discuss the election results. Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration, associate editor and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week, the Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has testified before Congress on 30 occasions. His unparalleled website, www.PaulCraigRoberts.org,has millions of visitors every year.

Listen to The Power Hour live Mon - Fri 

paul craig robertsthe power hourstolen election2022 midterms

