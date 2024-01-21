Glenn Beck & Tony Robbins · How do we know if America truly is in a “winter of fear”?

Glenn Beck [clip] · How do we know if America truly is in a “winter of fear”? Tony Robbins tells me that our division is a major sign: “Everything is seen as the worst, people see people’s motives as wrong. … Any issue, people are so divided on.”
see also Tony Robbins interviewed by Tucker Carlson on 1.19.2024:
https://rumble.com/v482v4f-tucker-carlson-a-spirit-of-sadness-and-anger-has-descended-on-the-country.-.html
