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Undiluted Pfizer Vials Full of Snake Venom Proteins for Injection
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443 views • April 19, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, while some of the frontline experts are breathlessly trying to dismiss the snake venom warnings of Dr.Bryan Ardis before they have seen all the evidence, other experts from around the world are now stepping up to tie the pieces together and Dr. Jane shows you their incredible photos and videos and Dr. Eli English, Homeopathic doctor, is back to show everyone how to counteract the effects of envenomation with natural antidote approaches.
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