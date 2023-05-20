"Out Of Time" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
Forget the skies, its time for a cruise
Cool breeze and a mountain view
Driving fast on a coiled road
Not looking ahead, but at a phone
Out of time
Out of time
Driving off a cliff at full speed
The rocks below covered by the sea
Looking back at the mountain top
The end that's near can't be stopped
Out of time
Out of time
