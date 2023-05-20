"Out Of Time" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Forget the skies, its time for a cruise

Cool breeze and a mountain view

Driving fast on a coiled road

Not looking ahead, but at a phone





Out of time

Out of time





Driving off a cliff at full speed

The rocks below covered by the sea

Looking back at the mountain top

The end that's near can't be stopped





Out of time

Out of time

