"Out Of Time" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)
Six Gun Cross
Published 16 hours ago |

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Forget the skies, its time for a cruise

Cool breeze and a mountain view

Driving fast on a coiled road

Not looking ahead, but at a phone


Out of time

Out of time


Driving off a cliff at full speed

The rocks below covered by the sea

Looking back at the mountain top

The end that's near can't be stopped


Out of time

Out of time

Keywords
musicrockguitar

