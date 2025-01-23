Why Gold and Silver Matter More Than Ever in 2025: Mark O’Byrne’s Perspective | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Mark O’Byrne, founder of GoldCore and now leading Tara Coins, discusses his deep-rooted interest in gold and silver as essential stores of value. His background in history led him to explore the monetary system, realizing that financial instability has always been linked to currency manipulation and debt cycles. After struggling to find bullion dealers in Ireland, he established GoldCore in 2003 and grew it into a respected firm before stepping away in 2020. His latest venture, Tara Coins, focuses on creating the first-ever Irish bullion coins, tapping into the strong demand from Irish Americans and the broader Celtic diaspora.

In the conversation with David Morgan, O’Byrne highlights the growing economic and geopolitical risks that make gold and silver more relevant than ever. Despite reaching record highs, gold remains under reported in mainstream media, while digital currencies and speculative investments dominate attention. He argues that inflation, rising debt, and systemic instability make physical gold and silver critical assets for protecting wealth. Unlike digital assets, which can be manipulated or devalued by excessive supply, precious metals have maintained their purchasing power for centuries.

A key point of discussion is the impact of cryptocurrencies on younger investors, many of whom are drawn into speculative meme coins and Bitcoin instead of tangible assets like gold and silver. O’Byrne and Morgan critique the financialization of crypto, particularly the role of institutions like BlackRock in manipulating the market. They also address concerns over Bitcoin mining’s sustainability, high energy costs, and the questionable long-term viability of crypto as a safe-haven asset. In contrast, gold and silver continue to offer intrinsic value, historical credibility, and real-world utility.

Tara Coins was created to offer investors a unique alternative to standard bullion, featuring Irish heritage and symbols like the Tree of Life. O’Byrne emphasizes the importance of holding physical gold close to home, as central banks and institutions continue to suppress the precious metals market. He also advocates for fractional gold ownership, making it more accessible for everyday transactions. By focusing on tangible wealth and historical resilience, O’Byrne positions gold and silver not just as investments, but as essential tools for financial security in uncertain times.





