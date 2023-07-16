President Trump On Merit Based Education...

"After 50 years of leftist domination of the universities, I will take bold action to reclaim our colleges from the communist left.



You know, when you see Bud Light and when you see all of the things that have happened, I mean, you take a look at that, they're down 37%. The company is nobody's ever seen it. And you know, the. The radical left has always used that. They've used their buying power. They've sort of ,name the company, go after a company. We've never done it. That's just happened by osmosis, actually. But it's also happening. I heard Target mentioned today in various others, and we have tremendous power to make sure that our country goes down the right tracks. We're going to smash the Marxist. Diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracies that are driving up tuition costs and sticking you with crushing debt. And for any universities that want federal student loan dollars, we will also require them to offer real job placement and career services, as well as options for. Accelerated and low cost degrees these institutions. Have gone up. The pricing has gone up. More than just about any industry. You look at their costs and they drive them up because the federal government gives loans to everybody, so it's more expensive, but somebody has to pay back that loan, except under Biden. But the Supreme Court decided that that wasn't going to happen.



My administration will strictly enforce last month's landmark Supreme Court decision to move our country forward with a merit-based system of education. We have to have our absolute most brilliant people. This is such a competitive world. We have to have our most brilliant people going to the most brilliant schools and universities"