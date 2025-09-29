Venezuela: AD & amphibious counter-assault exercises - W coast of Venezuela, where the army along with Marine Corps preparing to expel a possible US assault with various types of equipment

A mobile air-defense missile launcher (thumbnail image) has been deployed in La Guaira, coastal city, south of Caracas, likely to avoid an U.S. amphibious assault in that direction towards the Venezuelan capital from the seaside.

📹 Air-defense and amphibious counter-assault exercises ongoing at the Western coast of Venezuela at Cape San Román, where the army along with Marine Corps preparing to expel a possible U.S. assault with various types of equipment.