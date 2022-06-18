Markets are Shifting | https://www.themorganreport.com/joinThe market has been dealing with intense inflation and the Fed's attempts to bring it under control with interest-rate hikes and increased hawkishness. There is some hope that inflation has peaked, but there is no clear indication of that so far.



You can be sure that prices will continue to rise and your savings will keep losing its value because of it.

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