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Markets are Shifting
The Morgan Report
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100 views • June 18, 2022

Markets are Shifting | https://www.themorganreport.com/joinThe market has been dealing with intense inflation and the Fed's attempts to bring it under control with interest-rate hikes and increased hawkishness. There is some hope that inflation has peaked, but there is no clear indication of that so far.

You can be sure that prices will continue to rise and your savings will keep losing its value because of it.

Watch this video on Markets are Shifting, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Markets are Shifting.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

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silverfinanceeconomic
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