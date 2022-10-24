China’s Tech Giant Alibaba Lost 77% Market Value in Two Years

https://gnews.org/articles/484864
10/22/2022 Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong reached a record low since its listing in Hong Kong in 2019, closing at $8.19 (HK$69.90) on Thursday, down 3.85% for the day.The Chinese e-commerce giant’s stock has lost around 77% in two years, wiping out $637 billion in market value.
