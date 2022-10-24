China’s Tech Giant Alibaba Lost 77% Market Value in Two Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/484864
10/22/2022 Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong reached a record low since its listing in Hong Kong in 2019, closing at $8.19 (HK$69.90) on Thursday, down 3.85% for the day.The Chinese e-commerce giant’s stock has lost around 77% in two years, wiping out $637 billion in market value.