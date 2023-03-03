Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are SECRET BRIBES from Foreign Govts a National Security Problem?
149 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

So this is related to the story -  Senator Chuck Grassley released information yesterday that over a dozen individuals came forward with information indicating Hunter Biden was committing crimes but the corrupt DOJ has done nothing. 

Senator Grassley asked Biden’s corrupt DOJ AG Merrick Garland a question regarding whether it was a national security issue when there is evidence of foreign persons making unlawful payments to elected officials to influence policy decisions (i.e. bribes).

GRASSLEY: If the Justice Department received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful payment paid to elected officials and those payments may have influenced policy decisions, would that pose a national security concern?

AG GARLAND: Yes 


ARTICLE: Over a Dozen Federal Whistleblowers Come Forward Claiming Hunter Biden Involved in Criminal Activity  

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/over-a-dozen-whistleblowers-came-forward-claiming-hunter-biden-involved-in-criminal-activity/ 

Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1631037912530792448  

Keywords
whistleblowersbiden crime familybiden regimehunter biden investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket