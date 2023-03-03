Are SECRET BRIBES from Foreign Govts a National Security Problem?

So this is related to the story - Senator Chuck Grassley released information yesterday that over a dozen individuals came forward with information indicating Hunter Biden was committing crimes but the corrupt DOJ has done nothing.

Senator Grassley asked Biden’s corrupt DOJ AG Merrick Garland a question regarding whether it was a national security issue when there is evidence of foreign persons making unlawful payments to elected officials to influence policy decisions (i.e. bribes).



GRASSLEY: If the Justice Department received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful payment paid to elected officials and those payments may have influenced policy decisions, would that pose a national security concern?

AG GARLAND: Yes





ARTICLE: Over a Dozen Federal Whistleblowers Come Forward Claiming Hunter Biden Involved in Criminal Activity

