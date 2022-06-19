The RISKIEST stage of economic grief may be coming NEXT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck.
Jun 15, 2022 Many Americans are experiencing the 5 stages of grief — but grief in regards to the economy. Carol Roth, a ‘recovering’ investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ tells Glenn she’s currently experiencing stage two: ANGER. Why? Because this kind of economic downtown America is experiencing today could have been AVOIDED if our leaders in power had a better grasp on reality, she explains. But, Glenn warns, the next stage may be the most dangerous one: Bargaining with the elite who hold the keys to our economic kingdom just so we don’t lose it ALL…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YII-556DJGI