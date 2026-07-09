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Florida's Ancient Canals: Engineering That Shouldn't Exist
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559 views • 2 days ago

Florida is home to one of the most overlooked archaeological mysteries in North America: a network of ancient canals so large, so precise, and so old that the official explanations have never quite added up. Canals 50 feet wide and 25 feet deep. A canal that crossed an entire island in a dead straight line. Submerged structures sitting miles offshore in the open ocean, labeled "too large to have been cut by hand." And no oral tradition — from any indigenous group — that claims to have built any of it.

In this video, we look at the Naples Canal, the Pine Island network, the Ortona Earthworks, and the strangest question of all: did the Rosen Brothers really build Cape Coral from nothing in 1957 — or did they dig out something that was already there?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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