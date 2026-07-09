Florida's Ancient Canals: Engineering That Shouldn't Exist

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Florida is home to one of the most overlooked archaeological mysteries in North America: a network of ancient canals so large, so precise, and so old that the official explanations have never quite added up. Canals 50 feet wide and 25 feet deep. A canal that crossed an entire island in a dead straight line. Submerged structures sitting miles offshore in the open ocean, labeled "too large to have been cut by hand." And no oral tradition — from any indigenous group — that claims to have built any of it.
In this video, we look at the Naples Canal, the Pine Island network, the Ortona Earthworks, and the strangest question of all: did the Rosen Brothers really build Cape Coral from nothing in 1957 — or did they dig out something that was already there?
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Mirrored - Ink Of The Past
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