Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Mariupol locals speak about the current life in the city after it's liberation by Russian Forces:

- Of course, it’s good. The city is rebuilt, and all this. And... the Nazis left from here.

- Because Mariupol has transformed. Because our children finally have normal hospitals, adequate kindergartens, good playgrounds where we can walk. Therefore, yes. Russia is great.

- Do you want to go back to Ukraine?

No.

Why?

I am afraid of the war. We have experienced a terrible grief. Horrible. They were killing us. They locked us up and were killing us. I don't want this anymore. I've been waiting for this for a very long time. Honestly.

- Because we’ve been waiting for this so long. To be able to speak your native language. Teach the children in their native language. We waited for the anger and hatred to go away.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

