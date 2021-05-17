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FROM A VIRUS ON YOUR COMPUTER TO A VIRUS TO KILL MILLIONS...WHY? PROFIT. BILL GATES OF HELL.
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60 views • May 17, 2021
The video that has been deleted time and time again from the internet. So...here it is again.
Source: Unknown via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Unknown via Jim Crenshaw
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