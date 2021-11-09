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Satanism Confirmed! Every Person in Hospital's & Died With CV19 Is Vaxxed...[09.11.2021]
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363 views • November 09, 2021
White House confirms that everybody in hospitals with covid19 and who has died has been vaccinated.
https://t.me/weareawake
The Satanic Cult Are Telling You They Are Murdering You in Their Concentration Camps (Hospitals) From Their Bio Chemical Weapon - Be the Resistance Www.saveusnow.org.uk
Source:
wil paranormal - 49971 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnojdCiANAj0/
https://t.me/marksteele5g/3844
https://t.me/WeAreAwake/4915
https://t.me/weareawake
The Satanic Cult Are Telling You They Are Murdering You in Their Concentration Camps (Hospitals) From Their Bio Chemical Weapon - Be the Resistance Www.saveusnow.org.uk
Source:
wil paranormal - 49971 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnojdCiANAj0/
https://t.me/marksteele5g/3844
https://t.me/WeAreAwake/4915
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