Dave Hunt Exposes Apostate Billy Graham

Dave Hunt exposed Billy Graham as an apostate arguing that Billy Graham's ecumenical approach compromised the truth of the gospel. He points to Graham's multiple meetings with the Pope and extended discussions with Catholic theologians at the Vatican as evidence of this compromise. Graham had a willingness to fellowship with leaders of what is viewed as a false religion, including praising figures like Martin Luther King Jr. who denied the core Christian doctrines, demonstrated a significant departure from biblical truth. Graham's message was inconsistent, as it varied depending on the audience, sometimes emphasizing "Jesus only" and at other times promoting a more inclusive view of salvation.

Graham's ministry, through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, suppressed historical facts about the Catholic Church's persecution of Christians, such as the Albigensian Crusade, by editing out such content from special editions of Halley's Bible Handbook distributed during crusades. This was a deliberate act to pacify the Catholic Church and promote a false sense of unity, which is a denial of the true gospel. This ecumenism, which tolerates false religion, leads people to hell and is therefore a denial of Christ's exclusive claim to salvation as stated in John 14. Billy Graham preached the gospel and led many to salvation but Graham's ministry was built on a "leap in the dark" rather than a solid biblical foundation, particularly after a crisis of faith in 1949 when Graham reportedly had no answers for theological challenges raised by his friend Chuck Templeton.

Billy Graham didn't realize that gaining the world is how to lose your soul.

Ecumenism was his downfall. Graham always preached a watered-down gospel and later on in his ministry said there is more than one way to heaven.

If you were of the World, the World would love its own...

John 15:19 New King James

Therefore, come out from among them and be separate

II Corinthians 6:17 New King James





No matter what evidence is presented, some people refuse to wake up.

For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.

Luke 8:17 New King James